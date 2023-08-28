SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Children’s Museum will soon be more accessible to visitors with disabilities. Phase one of the multi-year project is underway.

The museum has partnered with the National Wildlife Federation for help with the redesign on the outdoor space at the museum. “They helped us design a master plan that re-envisioned the space to 28 different accessible spaces that are all nature-based play,” said Santa Fe Children’s Museum Executive Director Hannah Hausman.

So far, phase one renovations have included moving the sandbox, widening pathways and starting to build a restroom that meets ADA standards. Once the outdoor space is complete, the museum will focus on renovations inside. They say the complete project is expected to be complete in five to six years.