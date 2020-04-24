Santa Fe Children’s Museum asks for help naming new lizard

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Union County Commissioners and the Clayton Board of Trustees have passed a resolution asking the governor to allow them to control which businesses reopen in their area. They point out that they have no current cases of COVID-19 and the continued stay-at-home order has become a bigger economic threat than the virus. They say they will still ensure a balanced approach to public safety and economic health.

Sierra County passed a similar resolution and mayors from 19 towns around the state sent the governor an open letter calling for a locally driven approach.