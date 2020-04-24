Santa Fe Children’s Museum asks for help naming new lizard

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Children’s Museum is asking for your help in naming its newest member. People submitted name ideas for the new spiny-tailed lizard last week but now the museum is asking for your help in voting on the top picks online. If a name entry wins, those that submitted will be put in a drawing for the family membership prize. Voting ends on Wednesday, April 29.
