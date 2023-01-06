SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, a local center was handing out donations to families in need. The Santa Fe Indigenous Center held its first distribution of the year.

The center said Friday was their first Native Community Food Distribution of 2023. It was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At 1420 Cerrillos Road, those involved handed out bags of food. They also had clothes, socks, scarves, household items, and personal care items at the distribution.