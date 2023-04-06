SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An art center in the state’s capital is closing. It’s been struggling for a while, and leaders chose to end operations.

The Center for Contemporary Arts of Santa Fe (CCA) is closing after its board of directors voted in favor of stopping services.

“Closing a cherished, community organization like CCA is one of the most difficult decisions a board can make,” said CCA Board Chair David Muck, “However, we simply couldn’t secure the level of individual donations required to achieve the high quality of programming and exhibitions envisioned by CCA’s professional staff and board of directors.”

The center had served the community for 44 years. Now, they’ve decided to shut down due to the effects of the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the center had to close. After reopening, it wasn’t getting enough support. Originally, the board of directors was hoping the center would bounce back, but it wasn’t the case.

The cinema has closed operations as of April 6, and the exhibitions and programs have been canceled.