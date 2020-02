SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Business owners in Santa Fe handed the city council a petition asking them to address crime. It’s something the city says they’re already doing.

City officials tell us an operation is underway designating four uniformed police officers to the plaza and rail yards. They are also holding another community meeting on Thursday.

At the last meeting, the city says they discovered a lack of security cameras. They are deploying a mobile video unit in the plaza.