SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local, small business owner is celebrating the New Year by giving back to an important cause. Her gestures come despite still working to get her business on its feet.

“My work is inspired by my Hispanic background. I use a lot of symbolism that reminds me of Santa Fe,” said Selina Baca. Baca is the owner of the online store Desert Goddess Jewelry.

“I have actually been an official LLC since 2018. I started taking jewelry classes here at the community college here in Santa Fe,” said Baca.

At the end of 2020, she took to jewelry-making on a full-time schedule. In 2021 she started taking $5.50 from every purchase to hold until the end of the year.

From there, the money is donated to a cause Baca is passionate about: the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NMCADV).

“Domestic violence is something that affects many women in my community silently,” said Baca.

This year, nearly $2,000 was donated up from $350 in 2021.

“Women’s empowerment is something I speak a lot about, something I am really passionate about, but I don’t believe we can expect women to be empowered if even their basic needs aren’t met,” said Baca.

Each year, customers are surprised that money is put aside, but for Baca, it’s important to give back however she can.

“The New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence is a really big coalition that focuses on survivor advocacy,” said Baca.

The business owner is starting her new year off with the gift of giving.

“Even though I am a start-up, I wanted to find a way to give back to women in my community,” said Baca.

Baca hopes that as her business grows she can continue to donate a bigger percentage of her proceeds to the NMCADV.