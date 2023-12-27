SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe bagpipe ensemble will join others from around the world for the Rose Parade. “The Order of the Thistle Pipe and Drum” earned a spot in the “Pipes On Parade” group eight months ago.

They have practiced marching at the Santa Fe Community College, simulating the five-and-a-half-mile parade route. They will perform alongside other pipers from Australia, Scotland, and Canada.

“We’re proud,” says Clancy Clements, member of The Order of Thistle Pipe & Drum. “We’re most, I think, proud above all. We are proud of the fact that we are the whole band. There are few, if any, whole bands going.”

The Rose Parade is on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, CA.