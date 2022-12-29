NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are asking the public for help tracking down two missing men. Both men were reported missing earlier in 2022.

One of those men is 47-year-old Aaron Wagnon. Police said he has not spoken to his family in three or four years. He was officially reported missing this past October.

Wagnon is 6″ tall and has a large scar on one of his arms.

Police are also looking for Santos Treto-Ortiz, who was reported missing in June.

Treto-Ortiz is 5’7″ and 31 years old.

If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.