SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The moose spotted exploring Northern New Mexico is getting a lot of attention. Marty the Moose has risen to stardom this year, even earning his own fan club on Facebook. Now a Santa Fe author is introducing Marty to the rest of the world.

Melissa Marie McEwan is amazed at the success of her first children’s book, “Marty Moose Makes His Way.” The book follows Marty the Moose on his adventures through Northern New Mexico. “I really wanted to incorporate like different landmarks and stuff like that are really important so he goes to Ghost Ranch and see the Petrol,” said McEwan.

Based on the true story of the moose that has been spotted in Santa Fe, Tesuque and Abiquiu, the book doesn’t just take the reader on a trip through New Mexico. “Throughout his journey he learns about different kinds of words that are specific to this area, like ristras and acequias,” said McEwan.

She started working on the book in Mid-October and used AI for the illustrations. Although the book is meant to be fun it also has an important message. “Marty may of never minded but we must mind Marty. Please always keep your distance from wild animals,” said McEwan.

McEwan is writing a sequel to Marty Moose Makes His Way. She also plans to write a children’s book about the Mexican Gray Wolf spotted in Northern New Mexico.