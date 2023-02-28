SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist in Santa Fe is being recognized with the nation’s highest honor in folk and traditional arts. The National Endowment for the Arts announced Luis Tapia was among this year’s recipients.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque Iron Man sculpture toppled in downtown car crash
- New Mexico: New Mexico chile farmer calling it quits
- Crime: Jury finds three men guilty of murdering Albuquerque teens
- Entertainment: Three crew members from ‘Rust’ file lawsuit
Tapia has been a sculptor for nearly 50 years. His work takes the art of santero and reintroduces color and other aspects into his modern day santos.