SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established in 2010, The Santa Fe Artist Market is back for another season at the Santa Fe Railyard. The market runs for 10 months out of the year, the market is packed with some of the best local pottery, jewelry, painting, photography and more.

Debora Duran Geiger, Ceramic Artist explains each artist that will be featured in the Santa Fe Artist Market is picked by a jury and the items have to meet specific requirements in order for the artist to sell their items at the event. Geiger is a native of Santa Fe who is now a jury member of the Santa Fe Artist Market. Geiger also explained how she decided to start selling her own tiles called ‘cuerda seca‘ at the event.

Mardi Meshejian has been a bladesmith for about 30 years and he now sells his handmade knives. Meshejian makes a variety of knives, from folding to chef knives and more. He describes his artwork as unique based on the designs and shapes within the handmade work.

The Santa Fe Artists Market will be open every Saturday through December. The market hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit santafeartistsmarket.com.