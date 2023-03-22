SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established back in 2010 the Santa Fe Artists Market provides an outdoor venue for local juried artists to sell their arts and crafts.

Individuals can view a variety of items like pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculptures, furniture textiles, and more. The market has become a staple for the Santa Fe art scene. At the market, guests can enjoy a wide variety of different items made by local artists from New Mexico. There are different artists featured at the market each week to allow for a variety of shopping options to choose from.

The Santa Fe Artists Market occurs every Saturday from the first weekend in March to the last weekend in December. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it is located at the Railyards at the West Casitas North of the Water Tower in Santa Fe, NM. For more information, visit santafeartistsmarket.com.