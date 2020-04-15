Santa Fe artist Glenna Goodacre dies at age 80

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe artist Glenna Goodacre has died. Her son-in-law, musician Harry Connnick Jr., shared the news Tuesday evening. You may have seen her work all over the metro including the Sunport, BioPark and the Albuquerque Museum of Art and History. She’s also known for her design of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C. and the Sacagawea dollar coin.
Goodacre was born in Lubbock, Texas but lived in Santa Fe. In 2016, she retired and donated her sculpting tools and art books to the New Mexico School of Arts in Santa Fe. Glenna Goodacre was 80-years-old.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites