SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is showcasing its “Felt During COVID” community art show in person for the first time this month. The project, started back in late 2020, encouraged artists to pick up a free supply kit from the Santa Fe Public Library and then create a piece of artwork showcasing their COVID experience.

The artwork was then auctioned off to raise money for the Navajo Nation COVID Relief Fund, which raised $2,000. You can check out the artwork at the Santa Fe Public Main LIbrary’s Satin-Reichmann Art Gallery.