Santa Fe Archdiocese suspending in-person mass

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Catholic Church is doing its part to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in New Mexico. The Santa Fe Archdiocese announced Thursday, that regular mass will be suspended after Sunday, Oct. 25.

According to a letter from the Santa Fe Archdiocese, churches may remain open for individual devotion as long as individuals remain masked and socially-distanced with other protective measures in place such as cleaning, using hand sanitizer, etc. Normally scheduled masses should be streamed on the internet and/or recorded so that they can be accessed to people at home.

Additionally, anointing of the sick may continue with due care. Priests celebrating anointings are urged to take extra care to ensure their safety as well as their ability to continue to minister.

The Archdiocese states that funerals should be delayed if possible otherwise, funeral rites without Mass may be held with a maximum of 10 people attending in the church or at the graveside. Weddings with Mass are also delayed until further notice.

According to the Archdiocese, if there is a good reason they cannot be delayed, there should be a rite without Mass and a maximum of 10 people attending. The dispensation not to attend mass will continue until further notice.

