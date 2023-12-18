NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to the Vatican, Catholic priests are now allowed to bless same-sex couples. KRQE spoke with the Archbishop of Santa Fe to see how Catholic churches in New Mexico will handle this decision.

“The pope’s decision was offering a blessing for couples in, what we call, irregular union. Things that aren’t in a usual Catholic church wedding,” said Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester.

There’s a big policy change: same-sex couples can now receive blessings from Catholic priests, according to the Vatican. The change stems from the publication of an October message sent by Pope Francis. However, the pope is still upholding the church’s view that marriage is between a man and a woman.

“The pope is offering the opportunity for ordained ministers, priests, and deacons to give a blessing to people in those circumstances, including those who may be in same-sex relationships. It’s not in any way changing the teaching. It’s simply saying that those couples may be given a blessing,” said Archbishop Wester.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester said New Mexico priests will continue their work blessing those who ask for a blessing.

“It’s not a sacrament; it’s not a ritual in which we are saying, ‘You now have an official union in the church like marriage.’ It’s simply a blessing and saying that God’s blessing you and supporting you,” said Archbishop Wester.

An LGBT advocacy group, Equality New Mexico, believes it’s a step in the right direction. However, they believe there is still some ambiguity in the pope’s decision. They added they don’t believe it is clear whether the decision is to bless individuals who are in same-sex relationships, or that the relationship itself can receive blessings from the church.

“We ought to just be a little bit cautious about running too far ahead in celebration because this may not be the sort of huge step forward in progress for the church that folks immediately thought it would be,” said Equality New Mexico Director Marshall Martinez,

Although there was mixed reaction from those attending mass on Monday in Albuquerque, one person, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed support.

“I think that the pope acknowledging that God does desire good things for his children, no matter the way that they choose to live their lives, is a true teaching of Christ’s love for us.”

The archbishop of Santa Fe said they have not yet had meetings about this decision. He expected many questions and clarifications to follow in the coming weeks.