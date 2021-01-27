Santa Fe Archbishop joins statement supporting LGBT youth

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester is expressing support for LGBT youth and denouncing bullying directed at them. Wester joined a New Jersey cardinal and eight other bishops in a statement saying all people should help and defend gay youth.
The statement was released by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, which is named for a gay Rutgers University student who took his own life. The Catholic church teaches respecting those in the LGBT community but still opposes same-sex marriage.
The following is the full statement from the group of U.S. Catholic bishops:
As Catholic Bishops in the United States, we join with the Tyler Clementi Foundation in standing up for at-risk LGBT youth in our country.
As we see in the Gospels, Jesus Christ taught love, mercy and welcome for all people, especially for those who felt persecuted or marginalized in any way; and the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that LGBT people are to be treated with “respect, compassion and sensitivity.”
All people of goodwill should help, support, and defend LGBT youth; who attempt suicide at much higher rates than their straight counterparts; who are often homeless because of families who reject them; who are rejected, bullied and harassed; and who are the target of violent acts at alarming rates.
The Catholic Church values the God-given dignity of all human life and we take this opportunity to say to our LGBT friends, especially young people, that we stand with you and oppose any form of violence, bullying or harassment directed at you.
Most of all, know that God created you, God loves you and God is on your side.