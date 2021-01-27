Santa Fe Archbishop joins statement supporting LGBT youth

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester is expressing support for LGBT youth and denouncing bullying directed at them. Wester joined a New Jersey cardinal and eight other bishops in a statement saying all people should help and defend gay youth.

The statement was released by the Tyler Clementi Foundation, which is named for a gay Rutgers University student who took his own life. The Catholic church teaches respecting those in the LGBT community but still opposes same-sex marriage.

The following is the full statement from the group of U.S. Catholic bishops: