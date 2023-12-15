SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a subject of controversy in the metro, but now Santa Fe is moving forward with a safe space for the homeless using a special kind of shelter.

“I saw the palette shelter and heard about the need for a site to host them and I thought, ‘ah’, we have a place,” said Joene Herr, Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. A pilot project to help the homeless is now set to be built at her church.

“This is transitional housing, it’s safe, it is secure, people will have an address. They’ll have a place to put their stuff,” added Herr.

Back in March, Santa Fe City Council approved spending a million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act money to buy 25 so-called “pallet homes.” This week, the city approved the first contract in the project to put ten of the pallet homes in Christ Lutheran Church’s parking lot for the next year. The units can house two people at a time and will have electricity, heating, and cooling. They’re also able to be easily deconstructed and moved.

Mayor Alan Webber said the city-funded project should cost less than a million a year to operate. He hopes it will help the homeless crisis in the area. He said there’s an estimated 350 people living on Santa Fe’s streets. “It helps continue the work we’ve been doing to address the issues of people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Santa Fe Mayor, Alan Webber.

Project organizers said the project isn’t just about housing though. Staff will also link residents with community resources. The city is aiming for the project to open by February.