SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is working to bring its Midtown to life with arts and culture with a new visual arts center. The Santa Fe Governing Body has approved an agreement with the Midtown Arts and Design Alliance to help attract creative development to the Midtown site. The proposal includes locating fifteen local non-profits in the area.

The agreement will create sixty full-time jobs and forty apprenticeships or internships. It will serve more than 30,000 community members.