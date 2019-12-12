Santa Fe approves $20M pipeline project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is moving forward with plans for a new pipeline.

Wednesday night, city councilors approved the 17-mile pipeline that will funnel treated wastewater back into the Rio Grande. The $20 million project is in the early stages and the city still needs to get more than two dozen permits.

According to The Santa Fe New Mexican, the pipeline would go from the southside wastewater treatment plant to the river. It would allow the city to recycle water that would normally end up in the sewer.