SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will announce its next Chief of Police Thursday afternoon. Mayor Alan Webber and City Manager John Blair will introduce the new Police Chief at the Santa Fe Police Headquarters at 2:30 p.m. KRQE will be streaming the announcement on this page.

The city conducted a nationwide search to identify the finalists for the position. Each of the finalists participated in community dialogue sessions, a community survey, and a public Q&A session.