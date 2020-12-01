Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s ‘Barkin’ Ball’ fundraiser goes virtual

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is going virtual for its annual Barkin’ Ball fundraiser. The fundraiser airs online Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will include adoption success stories, and celebrity supporters including Shirley MacLaine and Ali MacGraw.

Its largest fundraiser of the year, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter says its Barkin’ Ball typically welcomes donors and their furry companions to participate in an evening of food, music, and fun to celebrate the thousands of lives the shelter saves while raising funds needed to remain an open-admission, no-kill shelter. This year, the fundraiser will be virtual and will feature a stream all day on Dec. 1 on the shelter website and Facebook.

Donations will be matched up to $55,000 thanks to two anonymous donors. To participate in the event, visit the Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s website or Facebook page.

