SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees Monday. The shelter is waiving fees in honor of ‘New Mexico Luvs Pets Day.’

This applies to all animals and no appointments are needed. The promotion is being held at the shelter’s main campus on Caja Del Rio Road. The shelter is also raising money in honor of the day and is accepting donations from the public.