Santa Fe animal shelter waives adoption fees over weekend

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees this weekend. The shelter says it’s overcrowded so they’re hoping to ease the number of dogs and cats in kennels.

More than 90 animals are waiting to be adopted from that shelter. All dogs and cats who are adopted are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and will come with one month of pet insurance in addition to a bag of food.

“We are hoping to ease the population in the dog and cat kennels by waiving the adoption fee at the shelter and making it possible for everyone to adopt a furry friend,” said Murad Kirdar, public relations officer of the shelter in a press release.

Those looking to adopt must complete an in-person adoption counseling survey. The deal is available at the main location at 100 Caja Del Rio from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 21 through Sunday, February 23.