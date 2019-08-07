Santa Fe Animal Shelter to offer $25 adoptions for dogs 5-months and older

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- As the result of overcrowding at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter, the adoption fees for all dogs five months and older will be reduced to $25 this weekend.

“We have been helping many shelters around the state with their overpopulation of dogs this season, which has now lead us to be a bit overcrowded,” said Murad Kirdar, public relations officer for the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

All dogs that are adopted from the shelter will include spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations, and one month of pet insurance and a bag of food. The $25 adoption event will run from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, 2019.