SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society will be closed for adoptions and limiting admissions starting Thursday, Jan. 18.

The closure is a result of the highly contagious Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease (CIRD) that has been diagnosed in two shelter dogs. The virus presents the possibility of respiratory complications in dogs that are very young, very old or who are already sick, according to a news release from the shelter.

The shelter said it is closing out of an abundance of caution and it plans to reopen on Feb. 1. The virus only infects dogs and is not transmissible to people or other animals. The shelter said its handling and admissions of cats, rabbits and other animals remain unaffected.

The City of Santa Fe Animal Services will also limit their public services for the next two weeks. Animal Services will only be responding to the listed calls below:

Injured animals

Animals that pose an immediate threat to public safety.

Animal bites (Officer discretion for home quarantine).

Protective custody cases.

Bat inside a residence due to risk of rabies exposure.

Barking dogs that don’t result in impoundment.

Welfare checks that don’t result in impoundment.

Dead animals.

Trapped cats can still be brought to the shelter.

Animal Services will not be responding to the following calls during the next two weeks: