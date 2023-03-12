SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter will be participating in the “world’s largest cooperative pet adoption event.”
Starting on Monday and ending Sunday, the shelter will be offering $25 adoption fees for all animals.
You can also stop by the Santa Fe Petsmart next weekend for the special offer.
This is all in partnership with the ‘Tour for Life,’ which is partnering with 66 cities across the country.