Santa Fe Animal Shelter still dealing with influx of pets

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter continues to deal with an influx of new arrivals. More than 530 animals have come to the shelter in the past 30 days, drastically limiting their space. They’ve built 14 emergency kennels and have had to put four puppies in some kennels which they don’t normally do. So for the third time this summer, the shelter will waive its adoption fees this weekend.

“This is unprecedented for us to do a third fee-waived adoption event during the summer, but we have so many animals right now. We need to get them to a home,” said Murad Kirdar, public relations officer for the shelter.

The shelter says they currently have over 90 puppies and dogs available for adoption and over 30 kittens and cats ready for a new home. The shelter says if you can’t make a long-term commitment, you can also foster a pet temporarily. Adopted pets include spay/neuter, microchipping, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.