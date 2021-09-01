Santa Fe Animal Shelter still at capacity, adoption fees to be waived

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is still at maximum capacity, and as a result, they will be waiving fees for adoptions this weekend. The shelter says it has been at capacity levels since May and will be holding its fourth fee-waived adoption weekend from Friday through Sunday.

The shelter says from May through July, 1,447 animals went through the shelter. “That’s over 16 animals coming to us every single day for help,” said Murad Kirdar in a news release, public and business relations officer at the shelter. “It’s been a long summer for us, with an unprecedented surge of unwanted dogs, puppies, kittens, and cats, with lower than expected adoptions. We are, yet again, facing another capacity emergency at the shelter.”

The shelter says potential adopters will still be required to fill out an adoption survey and counseling. They say appointments are not necessary but face masks are required at the shelter. The adoption weekend is from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The shelter says all animals adopted include spay/neuter, microchipping and age-appropriate vaccinations. For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org.