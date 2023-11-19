SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Animal Shelter is trying to free up kennel space. The shelter is at full capacity of 160 animals, with around 130 of those being dogs, and cannot accept any more. The shelter said they are in need of more foster families to temporarily house and care for some of their animals.

“Anybody that wants to foster would alleviate pressure,” said Pamela Weese Powell, director of philanthropy for Santa Fe Animal Shelter. “Just one dog out of one kennel makes space for another one.”

Officials with the shelter said any animals that are fostered already have their shots, are microchipped, and spayed or neutered. They will also provide any other resources that will help take care of the animal.

“The foster families are guaranteed to have anything that they need to help provide for care for the animal,” Weese Powell said.

Additionally, the City of Albuquerque’s three shelters are also at capacity and have been for more than a year. To deal with the high numbers, shelters in both cities have resorted to doubling up kennels.

“Any animal that enters a shelter automatically is in a stressful situation, so the stress does get reduced once as soon as they are outside the kennel,” Weese Powell explained.