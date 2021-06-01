Santa Fe animal shelter raises its minimum wage

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter has raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour. The pay raise went into effect May 24. The nonprofit employs almost 100 staff members across several facilities and they are currently hiring.

The nonprofit said the raise is meant to help employees with additional expenses related to the rise in the cost of living. They said they want employees to continue giving the best care possible to the animals and not stress over their finances.

“We want our employees at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter to remain focused on providing the best possible care, and we feel the increase will help them do that,” said Murad Kirdar, public relations officer with the shelter.