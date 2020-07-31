Santa Fe Animal Shelter offers special adoption fees during ‘Kitten Palooza’ event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter has announced it will be offering a one-time special adoption fee on all kittens from two to five months old during their “Kitten Palooza Weekend” event due to an influx of kittens. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2020.

The event will take place at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s main campus which is located at 100 Caja del Rio. The shelter’s RV will also be parked in front of the shelter to allow more people to visit with the kittens.

“We have been helping so many shelters around the state with their overpopulation of kittens this season, which has now led us o be a bit overcrowded,” said Murad Kirdar, Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s public relations officer in a press release. “We are hoping to ease the population in the kitten rooms by offering a very special adoption fee and a kitty gift bag with every adoption this weekend,” said Kirdar.

All kittens that are adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have age-appropriate vaccinations. To reserve an appointment during Kitten Palooza call 505-983-4309 extension 1610. Additional information on available kittens can be found at SFHumaneSociety.org.