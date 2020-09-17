Santa Fe Animal Shelter hosts free online dog classes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is offering free online dog training classes. The classes are held via Zoom and feature topics such as “Dog Training Basics” and a class for kids called “How to Become Your Dog’s Best Friend”.

Dog Training Basics introduces participants to the fundamentals of good dog training. The training is appropriate for all ages of pet parents and all skill levels. The class is Sunday, September 20 at 1 p.m.

How to Become Your Dog’s Best Friend aims to teach children how to interact safely with dogs in a fun and accessible way. This class takes place on September 27 at 1 p.m.

There are a total of seven classes available as well as two “Trainer Talks” that highlight advice for adopters. All classes focus on a different topic.

All online community classes offered by the shelter are free courtesy Purina. To attend any of the events you must register online for the class.

