NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Within hours of each other the Santa Fe Animal Shelter had three critical cases brought to their door. Despite an overflowing shelter, officials knew they couldn’t say no.

A 12-week-old puppy who had been shot was brought to the shelter. While they rushed to save the injured puppy, two more dogs showed up, mauled and in need of help. Like many shelters around the country, their kennels are full. Director of Philanthropy Pamela Weese Powell says there was no time to think and all they could do was jump into action.

As of Sunday, all of the dogs are recovering from their surgeries. Now the shelter needs help, not only financially, but with volunteers and fosters. “We’re always in need of fosters and we’re always in need of volunteers to come and walk dogs,” Weese Powell said.

