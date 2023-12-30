SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An animal shelter in New Mexico is celebrating a year of success, highlighting some of the high-profile stories this holiday season.

“We really tried to focus on people that cared deeply about animal welfare, and getting animals out of the shelter and into homes,” said Santa Fe Animal Shelter Philanthropy Director Pamela Weese Powell.

With the year drawing to a close, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter is highlighting their major accomplishments. The shelter operates as Santa Fe County’s largest no-kill shelter with 110 volunteers. They are just wrapping up their 12 Days of Saves, showcasing 12 animals that came into their shelter this year needing life-saving care.

“It’s not an easy job when you see things that are the results of human beings,” said Weese Powell.

One of the dogs that was highlighted was Curtis, a puppy who was shot and needed the team to save his life.

“He came to us after he was found by a Good Samaritan on the side of the road. It was just a puppy, who had been shot through the mouth, and another life-saving surgery there,” Weese Powell said.

Curtis is much better now and is in a foster home.

“We, also on the same day of Curtis, brought in a dog named Gina; she had basically been mauled and lost her ear, but she is also now up for adoption.”

Those successes of course didn’t come without struggles in 2023, operating without a permanent CEO and hard cases like Curtis and Gina are appearing more frequently.

“Our clinic sees a lot of really hard cases weekly, and they are there seven days a week. So there’s lots of life-saving surgeries and lots of dogs that come in that don’t need any medical care that are just there to be adopted out,” said Weese Powell.

The shelter is approaching its 85th anniversary in 2024 and has big plans to continue to save the lives of the animals in Santa Fe County and get them into loving fur-ever homes.

“Just lots of things to celebrate the animals that were able to save for the last 85 years, and just celebrating with a community that supports us. Without the community that donates and gives, we would not be able to do the work we do.”

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter plans to hold other campaigns next year.