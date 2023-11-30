NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is asking for the community to help cover the cost of care for three dogs that were brought in and needed immediate medical care.

The first was a 12-week-old puppy that had a bullet enter and exit through its mouth before reentering its body and becoming lodged near its spine. While in the middle of surgery, two additional dogs who appeared to have been in a fight were brought in by City Animal Control. Both dogs were severely injured and needed immediate medical attention.

Santa Fe Animal Shelter will be providing continued lifesaving medical care to all three of the dogs. The cost of the care is estimated to exceed $10K, which is significantly greater than non-emergency medical care costs normally provided by Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

“With the public’s assistance, we will be able to ensure that these dogs get the medical attention they need and get on a pathway to a full recovery,” said Pamela Weese Powell, Santa Fe Animal Shelter Director of Philanthropy.

Donations can be made by clicking here.