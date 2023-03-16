SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is preparing for kitten and puppy season by holding a supply drive. The shelter says they anticipate a large number of kittens and puppies to arrive over the next several weeks and months.

Just last year the shelter says they helped over 500 kittens and puppies, with the majority of them arriving in the spring season. “We are approaching kitten season, and supplies are needed right now,” Shelter Public Relations Officer Murad Kirdar said in a release.

The shelter is asking for donations of any puppy supplies, kitten milk, dry or wet food, puppy pads and anything that can help the shelter with the spring arrivals. The shelter also says they are looking for foster families that can help take in any animals during the season. For more information on the shelter and specific items needed, visit the Santa Fe Animal Shelter website.