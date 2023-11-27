SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is participating in Giving Tuesday, a global celebration of giving back to the community, and in this case, saving a four-legged friend. According to the animal shelter, three-year-old stray Ralphie was brought in by animal control three weeks ago. The shelter said Ralphie came limping in using only three of his legs with the fourth leg riddled with bullet shrapnel.

They said Ralphie underwent life-saving surgery and they are now trying to cover medical expenses. Donations made until the end of the day Tuesday will be doubled by Pacifico to cover Ralphie’s medical costs. To donate, click this link.