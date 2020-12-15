Santa Fe Animal Shelter able to provide life-saving care thanks to community support

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – At six-months-old, a puppy came to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter with three serious breaks in her jaw. She should’ve gone to a veterinarian who specializes in dentistry, but with the pandemic and all of the restrictions in place, the puppy’s only hope was the shelter.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s Public Relations Officer Murad Kirdar discusses the puppy’s life-saving story and why the shelter needs the community’s help now more than ever. The puppy, named Star, suffered three maxillary fractures in her jaw that required risky surgery.

Murad explains that the shelter’s surgeon even received over-the-phone help from one of New Mexico’s only board-certified veterinary dentists. Due to the lack of blood supply in some of her bones, Star required additional surgery.

Shelter staff were able to use medical tape to wrap Star’s head, leaving it just loose enough to allow her to still eat and drink while still holding the fractures in her jaw in place. The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is an essential business during the pandemic and continues to provide injured and vulnerable animals.

A nonprofit organization, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter is northern New Mexico’s largest open-admission, no-kill shelter and has suffered financially along with other non-profits this year as a result of the pandemic. The shelter financially depends on donor support.

You can make a donation to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter online by visiting sfhumanesociety.org. For more information on the work that the Santa Fe Animal Shelter does, visit their website, Facebook, or Instagram pages.

