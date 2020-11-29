Santa Fe and Old Town plazas show off their holiday lights

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cities around the state are getting ready for the holiday season and Santa Fe is no exception.

Crews worked all day Friday getting the lights ready for its annual lighting of the plaza. The city celebrated with a special live stream, while people cruised by to take in the festive display.

Old Town is also getting in the spirit. Christmas lights have gone up along with snowflake ornaments hanging from trees. The Annual Old Town tree lighting will go virtual this year on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

