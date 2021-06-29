Santa Fe and Carson National Forests loosen fire restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Recent rain in the state is helping ease fire restrictions. The Santa Fe and Carson National Forests will lift campfire, welding, and smoking restrictions on June 30.

It comes about two weeks after they were enacted. Officials say the apparent arrival of the monsoon season and high humidity has reduced the fire danger. They also warn that along with the monsoon season comes new risks of flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

They still urge people to use extreme caution and fully extinguish campfires until they are cold to the touch. Fireworks are never allowed in New Mexico national forests.

