Santa Fe activist convicted of raping woman, recording video

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile New Mexico entrepreneur and Native American activist has been convicted of raping a woman and recording videos of himself doing it. Redwolf Pope has appeared in national TV interviews and TED talks over the years.

This week, he made his appearance in court on trial for raping a woman in a Santa Fe hotel from in 2017. The allegations came to light after Pope’s roommates found videos of Pope appearing to have sex with a number of unconscious women. Friday, a jury found Pope guilty of rape and voyeurism which could mean up to four years in prison. They found him not guilty of the most serious charge of kidnapping which could have carried up to 18 years.