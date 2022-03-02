SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is looking for people to submit proposals for public art projects. The program, through CHART, will create monuments, memorials, and other art projects to showcase what is important to Santa Fe citizens.

It was formed after protesters tore down the plaza obelisk in 2020. News 13 reached out to the city to see if these proposals would be considered to replace the obelisk but did not hear back. The deadline to submit a proposal is April 30.