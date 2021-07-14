Santa Fe 2-year-old dead after being hit by vehicle in driveway

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a child. According to SFPD, police were called to Acequia Lane and Vuelta De Las Acequias Tuesday around 3:52 p.m. after a child was struck by a vehicle. According to a news release, police say the 2-year-old followed a family member out of a residence unnoticed. As the family member pulled out of their driveway, the child was struck.

The 2-year-old sustained serious injuries and was transported to Christus St. Vincent Hospital. The child was later airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. Investigators were notified that the child died from his injuries just before 7 p.m.

At this time, the case is remaining under investigation. No other information has been released.