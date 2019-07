RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County Commissioners voted to upgrade accessibility for voters with disabilities at its polling areas.

The Department of Justice visited 26 of the county’s 48 polling places in 2016 and found 22 of them were not ADA compliant. Four locations need permanent repair, while all of them needed temporary improvements like signs and cones.

The county will begin making changes in time for the next election. Paved parking and ramps could be coming in the near future.