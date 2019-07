SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - State records show Grant County District Attorney Francesca Estevez makes a lot of money, but that didn't stop a New Mexico judge from recently appointing Estevez a public defender in her ongoing criminal case.

According to recent court filings, Las Cruces Judge Douglas Driggers has ordered the New Mexico Public Defender’s Office to represent Estevez in her ongoing criminal case that is currently sitting within the New Mexico Court of Appeals. However, Estevez tells KRQE News 13 that she never asked for the appointment.