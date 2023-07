SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County is holding a public meeting to discuss the process for permits to feed free-roaming horses.

Sandoval County Commissioners enacted a ban on feeding horses but did allow nonprofits to apply for permits to feed the animals back in May.

The feeding ban goes into effect on September 1.

A meeting to discuss permits will be held on August 1 at the Placitas Senior Community Center starting at 2 p.m.