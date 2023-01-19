SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A new role has been created in a sheriff’s department in New Mexico. The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is adding chaplains to its ranks.

The chaplains will join deputies as they respond to calls that may be traumatic for victims or family members and provide support for the department’s employees.

Every month, they must do eight hours of ride-alongs and attend counseling, police procedure, and communications training.

They have already been sworn in and are available now to provide service.