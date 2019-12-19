Sandoval County offers first Holiday Ride program to combat DWI

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE)- For the first time ever, Sandoval County will be offering a holiday ride program to get residents home safely.

The county will be collaborating along with the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Da Vita Medical Group, Cumulus Radio, and Uber to offer the first $10 off of any Sandoval County resident’s ride home during the upcoming holidays. The Uber coupon code will be announced three days before December 20, 2019, at noon through January 2, 2020, on Cumulus Media radio stations.

Each coupon code will be good for two rides per person at $10 off per ride. Sandoval County commissioner Kenneth Eichwald used $10,000 of his District 5 funds to implement the first time program.

“This type of program makes our holidays safer for everyone,” said Eichwald in a press release. “Drinking and driving during this time of season is dangerous, so to combat that this program has been set in place to get people home safely.”