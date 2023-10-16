SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Treasurer’s Office is teaming up with the Checkerboard Food Pantry in Cuba to make sure those who need a little help get a Thanksgiving meal.

Donations of non-perishable food will be accepted until November 17.

“The holiday season can be a difficult time for many families in our community which is why it is so important for all of us to pull together to help. It’s as simple as picking up a few more items as we shop and dropping them off at a donation site,” said Sandoval Co. Treasurer Jennifer Taylor. “I believe Sandoval County is the best when it comes to generosity and pulling together for the common good. It is my goal to continue these holiday outreach events for the duration of my term and, hopefully, the tradition will continue through future administrations.”

Several businesses will be collecting the donations. See them below:

Chavez Ortega Agency at 6366 Highway 550, Cuba, NM 87013

Mickey's Save-Way Market at 6392 Highway 44 Ste B, Cuba, NM 87013

El Bruno's Restaurante y Cantina (Cuba) at 6453 Main St, Cuba, NM 87013

Cuba Magistrate Court at 6354 US-550, Cuba, NM 87013

New Mexico Bank & Trust at 7830 Enchanted Hills Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144

Bosque Brewery North at 834 US-550, Bernalillo, NM 87004

Albertsons Market at 7800 Enchanted Hills Dr. NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144, or 4300 Ridgecrest Dr, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

